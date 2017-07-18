Hotdog Recall
Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 7.1 million pounds of hot dog products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments, the USDA announced. The beef and pork hot dog and sausage items were produced on various dates between March 17, 2017 and July 4, 2017. A number of products are subject to recall. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 8864” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854)
Reader Comments