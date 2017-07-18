Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Jul182017

Hotdog Recall

DateTuesday, July 18, 2017 at 12:19PM

Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 7.1 million pounds of hot dog products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments, the USDA announced. The beef and pork hot dog and sausage items were produced on various dates between March 17, 2017 and July 4, 2017. A number of products are subject to recall. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 8864” inside the USDA mark of inspection.  The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854)

