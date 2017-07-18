Subscribe to our Content

IRS Will NOT Call You for Payment

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

A Wilkesboro woman has fallen victim to the "You Owe the IRS" Scam.  Wilkesboro Police were contacted concerning the scam.  The woman was called by someone saying they were from the IRS and she owed over 4700 dollars plus 500 dollars lawyer fees that needed to be paid immediately.  The woman was instructed where to have the bank wire the money.  She did and was contacted to send more money.  When she contacted the bank again, she was told this was a scam and to call police.  The woman had already sent over 5000 dollars to the scammer which had an address in Florida.  Again, be warned...the IRS WILL NOT contact you by phone and demand immediate payment.

