Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Alarm and Evidence of Drug Activity | Main | Walker Center Season Tickets »
Tuesday
Jul182017

Wilkesboro Downtown Revitalization

DateTuesday, July 18, 2017 at 12:20PM

Wilkesboro Downtown Revitalization is on schedule, according to Town Officials. The first phase of the project includes a new 70 x 35stage along Main Street at the end of the Open Air Market.  The new performance stage in the Open Air Market area and other aspects of the first phase of downtown Wilkesboro’s revitalization are on schedule for completion in time for two music festivals in September.  Also demolition of the former Wilkes County Jail is expected to start the last of July. Currently, they are testing samples of materials in the former Jail Building for asbestos and securing a permits to begin the demolition.  The town is paying Nelco Recycling & Aggregate Co. in Mooresville $28,000 to demolish the old jail,  $18,500 to demolish the Carolina Rest Home facilities on Barricks Hill Drive, and about $29,000 to crush about 3,000 tons of concrete in the former Tyson Foods shaving bin property, which Tyson gave to the town. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.