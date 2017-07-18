Wilkesboro Downtown Revitalization
Wilkesboro Downtown Revitalization is on schedule, according to Town Officials. The first phase of the project includes a new 70 x 35stage along Main Street at the end of the Open Air Market. The new performance stage in the Open Air Market area and other aspects of the first phase of downtown Wilkesboro’s revitalization are on schedule for completion in time for two music festivals in September. Also demolition of the former Wilkes County Jail is expected to start the last of July. Currently, they are testing samples of materials in the former Jail Building for asbestos and securing a permits to begin the demolition. The town is paying Nelco Recycling & Aggregate Co. in Mooresville $28,000 to demolish the old jail, $18,500 to demolish the Carolina Rest Home facilities on Barricks Hill Drive, and about $29,000 to crush about 3,000 tons of concrete in the former Tyson Foods shaving bin property, which Tyson gave to the town.
