Thursday
Jul202017

Thurmond Teen Charged with Attempted Murder

DateThursday, July 20, 2017 at 12:19PM

A 17-year-old boy from Thurmond has been arrested on multiple charges including:  attempted murder, sexual assault, and kidnapping.  The incident occurred at a house on South Center Church Road in Thurmond late Monday evening when the 18-year-old victim no longer wanted to be the boy’s girlfriend. She was then sexually assaulted, her throat cut with a knife, and she was hit in the head with a bottle.  The boy’s parents intervened and took the victim to the hospital.  The boy was arrested by Wilkes Sheriff’s Deputies just before midnight Monday.  The victim was treated and released from the hospital.  The boy, Dawson Lane Hernandez-Tovar, Jr., was charged with attempted murder, sexual offense, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon.  

