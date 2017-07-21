Manager Caught Stealing from Safe
Every time a manager enters their number to get into the safe, that number and name is recorded, and that's how a local business caught a thief that was working for them. Wilkesboro Police were called this week to a local restaurant concerning the theft of 170 dollars. On two occasions money was taken out of the safe. Both times, a manager's name and number was recorded. That manager was approached and admitted to one of the thefts. That manager, Sherry Hamilton, has been charged with larceny.
