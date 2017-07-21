Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Jul212017

Manager Caught Stealing from Safe

DateFriday, July 21, 2017 at 10:06AM

Every time a manager enters their number to get into the safe, that number and name is recorded, and that's how a local business caught a thief that was working for them.  Wilkesboro Police were called this week to a local restaurant concerning the theft of 170 dollars.  On two occasions money was taken out of the safe.  Both times, a manager's name and number was recorded.  That manager was approached and admitted to one of the thefts.  That manager, Sherry Hamilton, has been charged with larceny.

