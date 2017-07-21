NC's Only Flying Ace
Airplanes were relatively new weapons of war during World War I, but North Carolina had a flying ace in Robert Opie Lindsay, who shot down six German planes. The U.S. Army required a minimum of five victories to achieve ace status. Lindsay, having six, is the only North Carolina native noted on official U.S. Army lists to achieve the designation. He received the Distinguished Service Cross for his heroism at the Oct. 27, 1918, action at Bantheville. He will be honored with the dedication of a North Carolina Highway Historical Marker July 30 at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library in Madison. The marker unveiling will follow at the intersection of U.S. Highway 311 and Lindsey Bridge Road.
