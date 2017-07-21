North Wilkesboro Special Meeting on Water Project
North Wilkesboro Town Commissioners will have another Special Meeting Thursday, July 27 concerning the Water Intake Project. The State said the issues with the W Kerr Scott Reservoir Water Intake Project need to be resolved by August 1 in order to keep an interest-free, zero-percent state loan for the water and pipeline project. The Wilkesboro Town Council recently agreed to honor a 2012 agreement between the two towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro. The North Wilkesboro Board of Commissioners met and decided to go with the two Town Managers' amendment of a 70/30 percentage with a promise that the two towns can work on amendments and different percentages. So on Thursday, North Wilkesboro will meet at 5:30 to vote on an Amended Second Amendment to the Water Intake Project Agreement between Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro.
