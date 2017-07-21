Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Jul212017

North Wilkesboro Special Meeting on Water Project

DateFriday, July 21, 2017 at 10:04AM

North Wilkesboro Town Commissioners will have another Special Meeting Thursday, July 27 concerning the Water Intake Project. The State said the issues with the W Kerr Scott Reservoir Water Intake Project need to be resolved by August 1 in order to keep an interest-free, zero-percent state loan for the water and pipeline project.  The Wilkesboro Town Council recently agreed to honor a 2012 agreement between the two towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro.  The North Wilkesboro Board of Commissioners met and decided to go with the two Town Managers' amendment of a 70/30 percentage with a promise that the two towns can work on amendments and different percentages.  So on Thursday, North Wilkesboro will meet at 5:30 to vote on an Amended Second Amendment to the Water Intake Project Agreement between Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro. 

