Prison Escapee in NC Re-Captured
Escaped inmate Jonathan Henderson (#0963425) was captured this afternoon just after 2 pm by officers from the Greensboro Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT). He was on foot, walking along West Market St., in the vicinity of Tate and Mendenhall Streets. Henderson scaled a fence and escaped last night from Randolph Correctional Center, a minimum-security state prison in Asheboro, where he was serving a five-month sentence for selling drugs. Henderson will be returned to the state prison system and housed at Central Prison in Raleigh, and will face a charge of felony escape. The investigation into his escape is ongoing.
