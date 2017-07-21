Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« NC's Only Flying Ace | Main | Thurmond Teen Charged with Attempted Murder »
Friday
Jul212017

Prison Escapee in NC Re-Captured

DateFriday, July 21, 2017 at 10:01AM

Escaped inmate Jonathan Henderson (#0963425) was captured this afternoon just after 2 pm by officers from the Greensboro Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT).   He was on foot, walking along West Market St., in the vicinity of Tate and Mendenhall Streets. Henderson scaled a fence and escaped last night from Randolph Correctional Center, a minimum-security state prison in Asheboro, where he was serving a five-month sentence for selling drugs. Henderson will be returned to the state prison system and housed at Central Prison in Raleigh, and will face a charge of felony escape.  The investigation into his escape is ongoing.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.