Friday
Jul212017

Sun Fun Saturday in North Wilkesboro

DateFriday, July 21, 2017 at 10:04AM

It's fun with the sun tomorrow in North Wilkesboro. On Saturday, July 22, from 1:00pm – 3:00pm, Professor David Sitar from the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Appalachian State University will be presenting a free program about the Sun and giving opportunity for everyone to safely view the Sun directly through solar telescopes. Sun Fun Day will be held at both the Wilkes County Public Library, (10th Street, North Wilkesboro), and the Brushy Mountain Apple Festival Park, (the corner of Main Street and 10th Street, North Wilkesboro).  

