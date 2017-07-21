Subscribe to our Content

Took Nearly $30,000 in Property

Friday, July 21, 2017

A former employee of Elephant Structures in Wilkesboro stole a utility trailer and $23,000 in building materials.  Wilkesboro Police were called to investigate the theft.  The former employee, Wesley Peterson, was let go from the company a month ago and was told to not be back on the premises.  But Peterson did come back and he took a utility trailer loaded with building materials to a construction site and demanded immediate payment.  The customer had already paid for the work and materials and contacted the Wilkesboro business for an explanation.  Warrants have been issued for the former employee for felony larceny and trespassing.

