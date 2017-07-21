Wake Forest Baptist Health--Wilkes Medical Center
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center held a news conference today on the future of health care and the expanded services offered at Wake Forest Baptist Health -- Wilkes Medical Center. Wake Forest Baptist and the Town of North Wilkesboro recently agreed on a long-term lease of Wilkes Medical Center. Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, Wake Baptist CEO, says the importance of the collaboration is all about the best patient care at the right place and time. AIR Under the terms of the initial 30-year lease agreement, Wake Forest Baptist will invest $238 million in support of Wilkes Medical Center, the Town of North Wilkesboro, the Wilkes community and patients served in the region.
Reader Comments