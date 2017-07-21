Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Jul212017

Wilkes Man Arrested on Assault

DateFriday, July 21, 2017 at 2:54PM

A Wilkes County man was arrested this week on multiple assault charges against his pregnant wife.  Tony Vestal Eller, age 53 of North Wilkesboro, assaulted his wife Monday and Tuesday.  The victim was able to get to the hospital Wednesday where she was treated for multiple cuts with a knife on her neck, throat, arms, and legs where she was stabbed. She was strangled and hit with a fist.  Tony Eller was charged with fire-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with emergency communication, and battery of an unborn child.

