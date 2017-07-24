Local Hospital Serves Changing and Expanding
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center held a special event Friday on the future of health care and the expanded services offered at Wake Forest Baptist Health -- Wilkes Medical Center. Wake Forest Baptist and the Town of North Wilkesboro recently agreed on a long-term lease of Wilkes Medical Center. Wilkes Medical President Gene Faile says the partnership provides for more doctors and more services. AIR Faile says the partnership is the right move at the right time. AIR Under the terms of the initial 30-year lease agreement, Wake Forest Baptist will invest $238 million in support of Wilkes Medical Center, the Town of North Wilkesboro, the Wilkes community and patients served in the region.
Reader Comments