Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Local Hospital Serves Changing and Expanding | Main | Wilkes Candidates on the November Ballot »
Monday
Jul242017

Stolen Guns

DateMonday, July 24, 2017 at 12:26PM

The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating a couple reports of stolen firearms.  In the first, a North Wilkesboro man reported a stolen handgun.  The victim had his Glock 45-caliber handgun in his truck.  The stolen gun is valued at 500 dollars.  There is a suspect in this gun theft, and charges are pending further investigation.  In the second report, a Traphill victim had a Sig .380 stolen from her home.  The stolen Sig Sauer was valued at 420 dollars.  No suspects were listed with that report.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.