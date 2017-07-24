Stolen Guns
The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating a couple reports of stolen firearms. In the first, a North Wilkesboro man reported a stolen handgun. The victim had his Glock 45-caliber handgun in his truck. The stolen gun is valued at 500 dollars. There is a suspect in this gun theft, and charges are pending further investigation. In the second report, a Traphill victim had a Sig .380 stolen from her home. The stolen Sig Sauer was valued at 420 dollars. No suspects were listed with that report.
