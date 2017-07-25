Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« NC Unemployment Rate Drops | Main | Local Hospital Serves Changing and Expanding »
Tuesday
Jul252017

IRS Warns: "Don't Take the Bait"

DateTuesday, July 25, 2017 at 12:26PM

The IRS, state tax agencies and the tax industry last week warned tax professionals that account takeovers by cybercriminals are on the rise with tax professionals as targets. Account takeovers occur when a thief manages to determine the username and password of a tax professional, enabling access of their computers or online accounts. Then thieves can access a tax professional’s IRS e-Services account to steal their Electronic Filing Identification Number (EFIN) or obtain critical taxpayer information.  Increasing awareness about account takeovers is part of the “Don’t Take the Bait” campaign aimed at tax professionals. The IRS and state tax agencies urge tax pros to learn to protect themselves from account takeovers.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.