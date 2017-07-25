IRS Warns: "Don't Take the Bait"
The IRS, state tax agencies and the tax industry last week warned tax professionals that account takeovers by cybercriminals are on the rise with tax professionals as targets. Account takeovers occur when a thief manages to determine the username and password of a tax professional, enabling access of their computers or online accounts. Then thieves can access a tax professional’s IRS e-Services account to steal their Electronic Filing Identification Number (EFIN) or obtain critical taxpayer information. Increasing awareness about account takeovers is part of the “Don’t Take the Bait” campaign aimed at tax professionals. The IRS and state tax agencies urge tax pros to learn to protect themselves from account takeovers.
