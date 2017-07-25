New Brenner's Mascots Visit Wilkes
The newest members of Brenner Children’s Hospital are furry mascots and were in Wilkes last week at the Wake Baptist Health--Wilkes Medical Center to remind Wilkes residents of local pediatric services. Brenner Children’s, part of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, has adopted three comforting puppy mascots—Brenn, Belle and Beau. These costumed Brenner pups will work together to spread compassion, offer encouragement, and educate the youngest residents of the 24 counties that the hospital serves. The pups will routinely visit Wake Forest Baptist Health’s pediatric locations, local schools, and community events to engage young people and their families while spreading the word about health and wellness.
