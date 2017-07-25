Thieves Hit Y....Again
It's happened multiple times before...and they came back again. Lightening may or may not strike in the same place twice, but thieves at the Wilkes YMCA just keep coming back. Recently, surveillance cameras were installed, so when thieves came around midnight Saturday, they were caught on camera. The male and female thieves removed 239 dollars from the safe in the Office of the Y. Police have identified the two suspects and charges are pending their arrests.
Reader Comments