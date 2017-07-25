Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Jul252017

Thieves Hit Y....Again

DateTuesday, July 25, 2017 at 12:35PM

It's happened multiple times before...and they came back again.  Lightening may or may not strike in the same place twice, but thieves at the Wilkes YMCA just keep coming back.  Recently, surveillance cameras were installed, so when thieves came around midnight Saturday, they were caught on camera.  The male and female thieves removed 239 dollars from the safe in the Office of the Y.  Police have identified the two suspects and charges are pending their arrests. 

