Fake Emails Supposedly from Wilkes Playmakers
Someone is using Wilkes Playmakers name in spam emails to solicit payments. Wilkes Playmakers have received several notifications this week that many of their patrons have received an email that appeared to have been sent by Wilkes Playmakers asking for invoice payment. Wilkes Playmakers did not send those emails, and they are unsure at this time how their contact list was obtained. Measures are being taken to protect patron information. Wilkes Playmakers warns that you should not open the spam emails, do not click on any link, do not pay any invoice, or provide any personal information. Just delete the email immediately. Wilkes Playmakers currently only uses Wilkesplaymakers@hotmail.com, and they only send invoices via secured sites such as Square or PayPal.
Reader Comments