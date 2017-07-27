Hwy 21--100 Mile Yard Sale This Weekend
The 100 Mile Hwy 21 Yard Sale is this weekend. A longtime dream of Take a Break from the Interstate founder, D.W. Miles, the U.S. 21 Road Market celebrated its inaugural season last year with a three-day sale spanning more than 70 miles. Intended to spur economic activity along Historic U.S. Route 21, the road market is a multi-state cooperative endeavor spearheaded by tourism leaders from Virginia and North Carolina. The event is always held the last full weekend of July which is this Friday – Sunday, JULY 28 – 30, 2017. The 2017 U.S. Route 21 Road Market will stretch from Harmony, North Carolina to Wytheville, Virginia.
Reader Comments