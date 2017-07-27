NC Trooper Involved in Fatal Accident
On Tuesday, July 25 at approximately 2:53 p.m., a trooper with the State Highway Patrol was involved in a two-vehicle collision on US 74 in Haywood County. The trooper, who was traveling west on US 74, was attempting to make an enforcement contact with his emergency equipment activated. A van, traveling east on US 74, made a U-turn into the trooper’s path and was struck by the patrol vehicle. As a result of the collision, both the driver and passenger in the van died at the scene. The trooper was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The State Highway Patrol Reconstruction Unit is conducting the collision investigation.
