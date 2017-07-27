Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Deer Hunting Lottery in North Wilkesboro | Main | Hwy 21--100 Mile Yard Sale This Weekend »
Thursday
Jul272017

NC Trooper Involved in Fatal Accident

DateThursday, July 27, 2017 at 11:26AM

On Tuesday, July 25 at approximately 2:53 p.m., a trooper with the State Highway Patrol was involved in a two-vehicle collision on US 74 in Haywood County.  The trooper, who was traveling west on US 74, was attempting to make an enforcement contact with his emergency equipment activated.  A van, traveling east on US 74, made a U-turn into the trooper’s path and was struck by the patrol vehicle. As a result of the collision, both the driver and passenger in the van died at the scene.  The trooper was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The State Highway Patrol Reconstruction Unit is conducting the collision investigation.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.