Two Towns Meeting About Water Intake Agreement
As we are getting down to the state imposed deadline of August 1, the two towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro are continuing to have last minute meetings to discuss how debt payments for the W Kerr Scott Reservoir Water Intake and Pipeline Project will be divided. State Officials told Wilkes Officials that they have until August 1 to get all the details settled in order to keep a zero-interest, 30 year $32 million loan to cover the cost of the project. Both Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro leaders are meeting this evening to hammer out the details and reach an agreement.
