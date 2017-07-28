Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Jul282017

New NC Election Rules Hearing

DateFriday, July 28, 2017 at 12:37PM

The Bipartisan State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement will hold a public hearing Monday on proposed changes to the Administrative Code regarding various aspects of elections administration.  The hearing will be held at noon Monday (July 31) at the office of the State Board, 441 N. Harrington St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Those interested in commenting about the rules may sign up beginning at 11:45 a.m.  This public hearing is for comments on the proposed rules only. General comments on other elections-related matters may be submitted to elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov. The proposed rules are available here.

