Premature Births, Overweight Mothers, and Low Testing
A new study has found that children born extremely premature to women who are overweight or obese before the pregnancy are at an increased risk for low scores on cognitive tests, according to researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. “Roughly one-third of women entering pregnancy are either overweight or obese in this country, and that is a cause for concern,” said the study’s lead author Elizabeth T. Jensen, Ph.D., assistant professor at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The study is published in the current online issue of The Journal of Pediatrics.
