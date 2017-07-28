Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Jul282017

Premature Births, Overweight Mothers, and Low Testing

DateFriday, July 28, 2017 at 12:38PM

A new study has found that children born extremely premature to women who are overweight or obese before the pregnancy are at an increased risk for low scores on cognitive tests, according to researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. “Roughly one-third of women entering pregnancy are either overweight or obese in this country, and that is a cause for concern,” said the study’s lead author Elizabeth T. Jensen, Ph.D., assistant professor at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The study is published in the current online issue of The Journal of Pediatrics.

