Friday
Jul282017

Stole and Used His Debit Card

DateFriday, July 28, 2017 at 12:39PM

He has a suspect and a list of unauthorized transactions.  The victim is from Texas, but he owns property on Russell Gap Road.  He ordered a bank debit card that was shipped to his Wilkes address.  Before he arrived in Wilkes, someone stole the debit card from his mailbox and used it at various locations around the area.  He has a bank statement with a list of all the fraudulent transactions.  He does have a suspect, and charges are pending further investigation by Wilkesboro Police.

