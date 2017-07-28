TV Special on NC Surf Charity
The Hero Effect, a one-hour documentary-series on the Oprah Winfrey Network, spotlights North Carolina’s Indo Jax Surf Charities on Sat., Aug. 12, at 10 AM. A world premiere and celebration will be in Wrightsville Beach on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6 ‘til 9 PM, hosted and contributed by Blockade Runner Beach Resort. Shot on-location in Wrightsville Beach and co-hosted by Super Bowl Champ Donald Driver and actress Emily Wilson, this episode documents a visually impaired surf camp, one in a roster of free camps designed by founder Jack Viorel to build self-esteem and empower medically fragile, special needs, and disadvantaged children.
