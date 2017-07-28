Tyson Gift Card Theft and Investigation
Nearly $4000 in gift cards were stolen from Tyson. Wilkesboro Police were called this week to investigate. The 9 pre-paid safety gift cards with a total of $3700 were to be given out to employees. When the manager checked, the cards had not been given out and only one employee had access to the cards. A trace of the cards showed they were used where this employee was renting. When Police arrived to question the man, he had already left town. Tyson has also received a letter of resignation from him. Charges are pending further investigation.
