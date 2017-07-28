Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Ongoing Mailbox Thefts »
Friday
Jul282017

Tyson Gift Card Theft and Investigation

DateFriday, July 28, 2017 at 12:40PM

Nearly $4000 in gift cards were stolen from Tyson.  Wilkesboro Police were called this week to investigate.  The 9 pre-paid safety gift cards with a total of $3700 were to be given out to employees.  When the manager checked, the cards had not been given out and only one employee had access to the cards.  A trace of the cards showed they were used where this employee was renting.  When Police arrived to question the man, he had already left town.  Tyson has also received a letter of resignation from him.  Charges are pending further investigation.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.