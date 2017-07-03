Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Jul032017

Drive Safe on the 4th

DateMonday, July 3, 2017 at 12:09PM

For the July 4 Holiday, the State Highway Patrol is encouraging motorists to focus on safety while traveling.  Several festivities are planned across the state to celebrate our nation’s independence which will lead to an increased number of vehicles on roadways.  The SHP is placing a special emphasis on impaired driving by participating in the Governor’s Highway Safety Campaign’s 2017 Operation Firecracker.  The campaign is a joint effort among state and local law enforcement to remove impaired motorists from the roadway.  Troopers will conduct checkpoints and saturation patrols in each county. Motorists can contribute to highway safety by reporting impaired and erratic drivers by simply dialing *HP or (*47) on a cellular phone. 

