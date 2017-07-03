Subscribe to our Content

« New Cooperative Extension Director in Wilkes | Main | Drive Safe on the 4th »
Monday
Jul032017

Free Fishing on the 4th in NC

DateMonday, July 3, 2017 at 12:10PM

Fourth Festivities include the 26th annual Great American Fire Truck Parade starting at 8 p.m. in North Wilkesboro and will be led by Wilkes Fire Marshal Kevin Bounds.  For safety reasons, no candy will be thrown from fire trucks or other emergency vehicles.  Also, July 4 is “free fishing day” in North Carolina where everyone — residents and non-residents alike — can fish in any public body of water from 12:01 a.m. to 11: 59 p.m., without having to purchase a fishing license or additional trout privilege license.  The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission stocks a variety of fish in public, inland waters across the state and has interactive fishing and boating maps on their website to make finding a spot to fish easier for Free Fishing on the Fourth.

