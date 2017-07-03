Free Fishing on the 4th in NC
Fourth Festivities include the 26th annual Great American Fire Truck Parade starting at 8 p.m. in North Wilkesboro and will be led by Wilkes Fire Marshal Kevin Bounds. For safety reasons, no candy will be thrown from fire trucks or other emergency vehicles. Also, July 4 is “free fishing day” in North Carolina where everyone — residents and non-residents alike — can fish in any public body of water from 12:01 a.m. to 11: 59 p.m., without having to purchase a fishing license or additional trout privilege license. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission stocks a variety of fish in public, inland waters across the state and has interactive fishing and boating maps on their website to make finding a spot to fish easier for Free Fishing on the Fourth.
