Monday
Jul032017

If You See Something, Say Something

DateMonday, July 3, 2017 at 12:09PM

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “If You See Something, Say Something™” campaign is a nationwide effort to raise public awareness of the indicators of terrorism and terrorism-related crime, as well as the importance of reporting suspicious activity to state and local law enforcement. Everyone is asked to join this important initiative to help keep our cities, towns, and neighborhoods safe. For more information, please visit www.dhs.gov/IfYouSeeSomethingSaySomething.

