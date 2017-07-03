New Cooperative Extension Director in Wilkes
Last week, John C. Cothren of Mountain View was named director of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service’s Wilkes County Center, effective July 1. Wilkes County Manager John Yates and N.C. State Extension’s Director Richard Bonnano announced Cothren’s appointment as Extension Director. Cothren succeeds Bill Hanlin, who retired April 1 after seven year stint as director. Cothren joined the NC Extension Service in 2012 as Livestock and Field Crops Specialist at the Wilkes center.
Reader Comments