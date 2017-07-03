Working to Finalize Debt Responsibility for Water Project
The North Wilkesboro Town Manager and the Wilkesboro Town Manager are currently working on an agreement for the two towns to move forward with building a raw water intake on W. Kerr Scott Reservoir, a project that has been in limbo, planned, and re-planned for years. The new agreement would be an amendment to an existing agreement between the two towns that determines each town’s share of the debt for the intake project. According to State Officials, the two towns must stop delaying and finally reach an agreement by August 1 to keep a $32 million, 30-year, interest free loan from the state for the project.
