Home While Someone Trying to Break-In
Someone tried to break-in while the victims were inside the apartment. Wilkesboro Police were called to an attempted break-in at Cub Creek Apartments last week. The person inside the apartment who called 911 said she was in the kitchen when she heard someone trying to kick in the back door. She ran upstairs to call 911. The suspect did not get inside the apartment and left before Police arrived. There is video surveillance of the suspect's vehicle which is described as an early 2000's model Ford F-150 pickup.
Reader Comments