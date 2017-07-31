Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« African-American and Cancer Research | Main | Towns Agree to 65/35 Split »
Monday
Jul312017

Home While Someone Trying to Break-In

DateMonday, July 31, 2017 at 11:14AM

Someone tried to break-in while the victims were inside the apartment.  Wilkesboro Police were called to an attempted break-in at Cub Creek Apartments last week.  The person inside the apartment who called 911 said she was in the kitchen when she heard someone trying to kick in the back door.  She ran upstairs to call 911.  The suspect did not get inside the apartment and left before Police arrived. There is video surveillance of the suspect's vehicle which is described as an early 2000's model Ford F-150 pickup.  

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.