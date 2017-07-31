Towns Agree to 65/35 Split
And they did decide before the deadline. Earlier this year, Government Officials in North Wilkesboro and Wilkesboro were told by the State of NC to come to an agreement on the W Kerr Scott Water Intake and Pipeline Project by August 1 or forgo a zero-interest loan from the State. Last week, the two towns held separate meetings and came to the same conclusion. Both Wilkesboro Councilmen and North Wilkesboro Commissioners agreed to a 65/35 split for water usage and loan repayment. Wilkesboro has the 65 percent and North Wilkesboro the 35.
