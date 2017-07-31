Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Jul312017

Wilkes Sports Physicals in August

DateMonday, July 31, 2017 at 11:13AM

Regarding local sports physicals, the MESH (Mobile Expanded School Health) Unit finished up their visits at all the county high schools this month.  If you still need a sports physical, the MESH Unit will be in the back parking lot of the Wilkes County Health Dept every Tuesday and Thursday in August through the 24th from 9am until 12:15 and 1:30 until 4:15.  The Wilkes County Health Department’s MESH Unit is providing sports physicals for $15 to the students of Wilkes County. This is a screening examination for participation in sports.  This does not substitute for a comprehensive examination with a regular physician where important preventive health information can be covered.  For this sports physical, you may visit your child’s regular physician, or you may call 336-651-7450 to schedule an appointment with the MESH Unit.  

