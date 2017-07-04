Baptist Medical and WRMC
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center welcomed Wilkes Medical Center into its family of hospitals, Saturday, as the Board of Commissioners of the Town of North Wilkesboro and Wake Forest Baptist leaders officially completed the due diligence period and agreed on a long-term lease of Wilkes Medical Center by Wake Forest Baptist. Under the terms of the initial 30-year lease agreement, Wake Forest Baptist will invest $238 million during that time in support of Wilkes Medical Center, the Town of North Wilkesboro, the Wilkes community, and patients served in the region. Wake Forest Baptist leaders announced in May that Wilkes Regional Medical Center’s name would change to Wake Forest Baptist Health – Wilkes Medical Center.
