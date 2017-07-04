Subscribe to our Content

Jul042017

Fourth Festivities

DateTuesday, July 4, 2017 at 12:20PM

Fourth Festivities include the 26th annual Great American Fire Truck Parade starting at 8 p.m. in North Wilkesboro and will be led by Wilkes Fire Marshal Kevin Bounds.  For safety reasons, no candy will be thrown from fire trucks or other emergency vehicles.  The annual fireworks display from Memorial Park will follow the parade. Also, July 4 is “free fishing day” in North Carolina where everyone — residents and non-residents alike — can fish in any public body of water from 12:01 a.m. to 11: 59 p.m., without having to purchase a fishing license or additional trout privilege license.  To make “free fishing day” more enjoyable, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission stocks a variety of fish in public, inland waters across the state throughout the year and has interactive fishing and boating maps on their website to make finding a spot to fish easier.

