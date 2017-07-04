Teen Pregnancy and Young Men
In 2015, there were nearly 10,000 teenage pregnancies in North Carolina. “Teen parents are less likely to finish high school, less likely to be well employed, and less likely to be in committed and stable relationships,” said Rick Brown, Youth Education Program Director at Children’s Home Society of North Carolina. Ramping up its male-responsibility campaign to curb teenage pregnancy, Children’s Home Society is expanding the Wise Guys program, targeting teen males, a segment often overlooked and underserved when it comes to addressing teen pregnancy. Wise Guys is available in only a dozen NC counties.
