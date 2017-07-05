Coyotes in Wilkes and How to Handle
The impact of coyotes on the state’s deer population was a topic of discussion during a forum in May at the Wilkes Agricultural Center in Wilkesboro. Now a free workshop on coyotes and how to address problems with them is planned for July 20 from 6-9pm at the Edwin McGee Conservation Center on Fairplains Road in North Wilkesboro. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will conduct the workshop which will include methods of reducing the coyote population with non-lethal methods and basic trapping techniques. It will also include information about laws and regulations on taking coyotes. Again, the workshop will be July 20 in North Wilkesboro. For more information or to pre-register, call 336-838-3622.
