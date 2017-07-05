Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Stuffing Bags to Shoplift | Main | Fourth Festivities »
Wednesday
Jul052017

Coyotes in Wilkes and How to Handle

DateWednesday, July 5, 2017 at 12:21PM

The impact of coyotes on the state’s deer population was a topic of discussion during a forum in May at the Wilkes Agricultural Center in Wilkesboro.  Now a free workshop on coyotes and how to address problems with them is planned for July 20 from 6-9pm at the Edwin McGee Conservation Center on Fairplains Road in North Wilkesboro.  The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will conduct the workshop which will include methods of reducing the coyote population with non-lethal methods and basic trapping techniques. It will also include information about laws and regulations on taking coyotes. Again, the workshop will be July 20 in North Wilkesboro. For more information or to pre-register, call  336-838-3622.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.