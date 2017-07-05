North Wilkesboro Victim of Fraud
It's another case of fraud and/or Identity Theft. Someone has been using a North Wilkesboro woman's bank account. The victim called the Sheriff's Office last week when they noticed that their bank account was getting low. A detailed printout of the account history showed several charges from iTunes and PayPal that the victim did not make or authorize. The total amount stolen from the account was not released with the report. The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.
