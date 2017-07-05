Stuffing Bags to Shoplift
She stuffed hundreds of dollars of merchandise in bags and left the store. Wilkesboro Police were called over the weekend regarding a theft from Walmart. Employees reported seeing a white female enter the store with reusable bags. She stuff the bags full of things from the store and even took a duffle bag off the shelf to stuff full with stolen items. When she exited the store without paying, she was confronted by store personnel. The woman identified herself and even handed store personnel her debit card before leaving the area. Police ran the card, got the address, and found the woman at home. The woman, Jennifer Icenhour, was arrested misdemeanor larceny.
