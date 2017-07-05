Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Jul052017

Wake Forest Baptist Leases Wilkes Regional

DateWednesday, July 5, 2017 at 12:23PM

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center welcomed Wilkes Medical Center into its family of hospitals, Saturday, as the Board of Commissioners of the Town of North Wilkesboro and Wake Forest Baptist leaders officially completed the long-term lease of Wilkes Medical Center by Wake Forest Baptist. Under the terms of the initial 30-year lease agreement, Wake Forest Baptist will invest $238 million during that time in support of Wilkes Medical Center, the Town of North Wilkesboro, the Wilkes community, and patients served in the region. Wake Forest Baptist leaders announced in May that Wilkes Regional Medical Center’s name is changing to Wake Forest Baptist Health – Wilkes Medical Center. It aligns with the names of the other hospitals in the Wake Forest Baptist network. Wake Forest Baptist will announce more clinical services in the coming weeks. Upcoming events include an Orthopedics Open House for the community at Orthopedics West Park from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

