WCC SkillsUSA Winners
Wilkes Community College SkillsUSA students brought home eight gold and six bronze medals from the 53rd Annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) in Louisville, Kentucky at the end of June. WCC was represented by 40 student competitors and 21 advisors. The students qualified to participate in the national competition because they won first place gold medals in the April statewide competition in Greensboro. The highlight event was the annual SkillsUSA Championships held on June 21 and 22 with 100 hands-on skill and leadership competitions. Among the more than 6,000 student competitors, 34 of the 40 WCC students showcasing their knowledge and skills placed in the top 15 positions, 29 in the top ten and 24 in the top five. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled work force.
