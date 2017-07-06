Foster Care Increase in NC
In May 2017, a steadily rising number of children in foster care broke the 11,000 mark, the highest level in 10 years and a nearly 28 percent increase over the last five years. In response to the increasing needs of children in North Carolina, Children’s Home Society is implementing an aggressive four-year strategic plan and realignment to double the number of adoptions completed and the number of children served by family foster care to permanency programs. CHS will triple the number of children served by child specific recruitment, designed to find permanent homes for children who have been in foster care the longest. Wilkes County has also seen significant increases in the number of children in foster care over the past few months and has sought help from the Children's Home Society and the public.
