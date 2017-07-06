Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Jul062017

Info on Request to State Election Board

DateThursday, July 6, 2017 at 1:48PM

The Bipartisan State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement (State Board) understands that members of the public are concerned about the federal request for data on North Carolina voters regarding voter information requested by the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.  The Commission limited its June 28 request to “publicly-available voter roll data.” North Carolina state law makes certain voter information public, including name, address, political affiliation, demographic data and a list of past elections in which the voter participated. That information is public record and must be provided under state law. (G.S. § 163-82.10) The State Board does not provide Social Security numbers, dates of birth or driver license numbers, which are confidential under certain state and federal laws.

