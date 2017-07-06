Red Cross Emergency Call for Blood
The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months, causing a significant decrease of the Red Cross blood supply. Donations are critically needed now so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.
