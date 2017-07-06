Register of Deeds New Website
They are now online. The Wilkes Register of Deeds went online with their first web page on July 1. Many of the deeds and other land records at the Wilkes Register of Deeds office are now available online at www.wilkesncrod.org. The new website gives online access to all deeds, deeds of trust, and other land records in the office which date as far back as July 1, 1970. The website was financed with part of $130,000 taken from the Wilkes Register of Deeds’ automation/preservation account. This account is funded with $6 per deed of trust paid by the public for having documents recorded at the Wilkes Register of Deeds office. Please note, vital records, including birth, death, marriage and certain other records, will NOT be available online.
