Friday
Jul072017

Becoming a Citizen in NC on the Fourth

DateFriday, July 7, 2017 at 12:29PM

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) administered the Oath of Allegiance to America’s newest citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at Old Salem Museum and Gardens Independence Day events.  The 50 applicants originate from 26 countries including. This ceremony was part of USCIS’ annual Independence Day celebration. This year, USCIS celebrates the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and our nation’s birthday, by welcoming more than 15,000 people in more than 65 ceremonies across the country.

