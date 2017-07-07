Subscribe to our Content

New Food & Drug Director in NC

Friday, July 7, 2017

Last week, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler  named Anita MacMullan of Raleigh as the new director of the Food and Drug Protection Division. MacMullan replaces Audrey Pilkington, who retired after 41 years of state service. MacMullan has worked 22 years with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. She has been recognized by the FDA for her work on a food recalland by the Association of Food and Drug Officials for developing food safety regulatory training. The appointment was effective July 1.

