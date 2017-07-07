Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Becoming a Citizen in NC on the Fourth | Main | Register of Deeds New Website »
Friday
Jul072017

Tillis Joins in Asking to Forgo August Recess

DateFriday, July 7, 2017 at 12:27PM

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) last week joined 9 other Republican Senators in asking Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cancel the Senate’s scheduled August state work period if meaningful progress has not been made on fixing health care, funding the government, dealing with the debt ceiling, passing a budget resolution, and improving our tax code. The senators outlined their request in a letter sent to Leader McConnell, which included a countdown of the remaining scheduled work days until the end of the fiscal year, September 30.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.