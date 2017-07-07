Tillis Joins in Asking to Forgo August Recess
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) last week joined 9 other Republican Senators in asking Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cancel the Senate’s scheduled August state work period if meaningful progress has not been made on fixing health care, funding the government, dealing with the debt ceiling, passing a budget resolution, and improving our tax code. The senators outlined their request in a letter sent to Leader McConnell, which included a countdown of the remaining scheduled work days until the end of the fiscal year, September 30.
