New State Hunting Law and North Wilkesboro Hunting

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 9:41AM

A new law, “Outdoor Heritage Enhanced,” will increase opportunities to hunt wild animals and upland game birds on private lands. The law also gives authority to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and other public landowners to implement new options for Sunday hunting. Sunday hunting for migratory birds, including waterfowl, remains prohibited. On private lands: Hunters may hunt within 500 yards of a residence; Hunters may not hunt at any time on Sunday within 500 yards of a place of religious worship, nor hunt deer with the use of dogs; and Shooting hours remain unchanged. On public lands: Public land managers, including the Commission, may authorize hunting on Sundays with a firearm on the public lands for which they have jurisdiction.

The Town of North Wilkesboro has adopted bow and archery deer hunting within the town limits for both the regular archery season and the special Urban Archery Season for the coming deer season. Any interested hunters should go by the North Wilkesboro Town Hall at 832 Main Street during regular business hours to apply for the lottery process. A drawing will be held on August 9 to determine the allowed permits for the coming season.